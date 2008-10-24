Europe Gets A NINTH 360 Bundle, This Time With Call Of Duty

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Seven bundles? Oh, Microsoft Europe weren't ever going to stop at "just" seven 360 bundles for the holiday season. We knew that when the eighth one hit. And now definitely know it with the ninth bundle, this time in a Call of Duty flavour. Included in the bundle is a 60GB Pro, a wireless controller and a copy of call of Duty: World At War. Not the most exciting bundle, then, but it's interesting to see an official pack-in of an adults-only game

  • Quicksilver17 Guest

    i would like to know , that this bundle has the new Jasper chipset

    pls reply
    thanks advanced

