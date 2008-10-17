Europe Gets An Eighth Xbox 360 Bundle (This Time, With Pro Evo)

Because seven just wasn't enough. Hot on the heels of the announcement that Europe would be seeing a range of new Xbox 360 bundles - three of which we already knew about - comes new that there'll be an eighth hardware bundle for the Holiday season. This one includes a 60GB Pro, a single controller and a copy of Pro Evo 2009, which you'll get for £190/€270. The bundle will be available in Austria, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and the UK, and will go on sale on October 24.