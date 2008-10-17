Europe Gets An Eighth Xbox 360 Bundle (This Time, With Pro Evo)

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Because seven just wasn't enough. Hot on the heels of the announcement that Europe would be seeing a range of new Xbox 360 bundles - three of which we already knew about - comes new that there'll be an eighth hardware bundle for the Holiday season. This one includes a 60GB Pro, a single controller and a copy of Pro Evo 2009, which you'll get for £190/€270. The bundle will be available in Austria, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and the UK, and will go on sale on October 24.

