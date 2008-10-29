I picture Microsoft Europe not as a bunch of men in suits, but as a single man up on stage at a karaoke night. Dressed in his best Freddie Mercury white lycra and shelltops, belting out "DONT STOP ME NOW". Because, believe it or not, this is the TENTH Xbox 360 bundle Europe will be seeing this holiday season. Tenth. This one's aimed squarely at the casual user/lapsed Sony fanboy, as it offers an Arcade 360, a copy of Lips and your only chance of ever seeing the iNiS logo on the front of a console.
Europe's TENTH Xbox 360 Bundle (This Time With Lips)
