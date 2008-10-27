Europe's Version Of Qore: The Details

Like we told you last month, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe are putting together their own version of Qore. Presumably because European PlayStation owners haven't suffered enough. The program will be called Official PlayStation Magazine HD, will of course be a premium (ie you pay for it) service, and will be distributed weekly over the various European PlayStation stores. A job listing for the program says that the show will feature "hi-def video, game demos and other content", so basically, expect Qore, but with a much longer name.

