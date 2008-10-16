Eve Online Gets Free Quantum Rise

EVE Online has received its ninth major expansion - Quantum Rise.
The free download will bring a major rebalancing of industrial craft - including a new Capital ship, the Orca - customizable storefronts for traders, weapons linking and a certification system for pilots.
At the back-end there are graphical tweaks and server improvements that take advantage of the new StacklessIO code to streamline network usage.
