Eve Online Gets Free Quantum Rise

EVE Online has received its ninth major expansion - Quantum Rise.

The free download will bring a major rebalancing of industrial craft - including a new Capital ship, the Orca - customizable storefronts for traders, weapons linking and a certification system for pilots.

At the back-end there are graphical tweaks and server improvements that take advantage of the new StacklessIO code to streamline network usage.

EVE Online: Free Quantum Rise Expansion Launches [Wired]