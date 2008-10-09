Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Even USA Today Has LBP Beta Codes

Are you one of the five people on the planet who haven't gotten into the public beta for Sony's highly anticipated LittleBigPlanet? It might be over in a couple of days, but do not fret! Everybody has beta codes for the game lying about, and by everyone I mean even USA Today. Entertainment reporter Mike Snider gives us the skinny.

Let your readers know that USATODAY.com is the place for their chance to play LittleBigPlanet before it hits stores Oct. 21. They can go to http://littlebigplanet.usatoday.com and there will be a link that gets them a free access key (beta code) from Sony to download the trial version of the game to their Net-connected PlayStation 3.

You hear the man, folks. Make sure that PS3 is net-connected, or else you're missing out on a good 75% of the system's entertainment value.

