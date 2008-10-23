Everquest - 15 Expansions Strong And Growing

Nearly ten years ago I got my first taste of EQ, creating my first character in the beta test (a bard), writing up a preview for a long-forgotten video game website. Now a decade has passed, and EQ is still alive and kicking, and Sony Online Entertainment has just released the 15th expansion pack for the game, EverQuest Seeds of Destruction, which sends players back in time to visit old zones made new again, much like EQ II's focus. The expansion increases the level cap to 85, introduces 20 new zones, grants access to all content from the previous 14 expansions, and also adds AI mercenaries to help the solo and friendless.

Every once in awhile I log into EverQuest and race my bard across the landscape at ridiculous speeds. Then I get bored and go back to waiting for Wrath of the Lich King.

EVERQUEST® FRANCHISE REACHES VIDEO GAME MILESTONE

EverQuest® Seeds of DestructionTM Marks the 15th Expansion for Genre-Defining Online Game

SAN DIEGO, CA. - Oct. 21, 2008 - Online gamers can now experience EverQuest® Seeds of Destruction™, the brand-new expansion from the genre-defining video game. Seeds of Destruction is the unprecedented 15th expansion for EverQuest, and is available via digital download at www.everquest.com for the suggested retail price of $39.99.

"With EverQuest rapidly approaching its 10th anniversary next March, the legacy of the franchise continues to grow along with the amount of new content offered," said Clint Worley, senior producer, EverQuest. "Seeds of Destruction will take players back in time where they can discover new storylines, adventures and zones."

About EverQuest Seeds of Destruction

The timelines of the world of Norrath have been destroyed completely. The only objects left are the drifting asteroid shards called The Void. Portals in The Void allow players to travel into the past and potentially alter the world of Norrath as we know it today. Revisit the Plane of Time, Bloody Kithicor or the Field of Bone to help stop the forces of Discord.

For the first time ever, players will have the ability to hire non-player characters (NPCs) to aid them in their heroic endeavours in Seeds of Destruction. These mercenaries will be valuable player assets as they thwart the efforts of Discord's Dark God. This expansion also includes a level cap increase to 85, dynamic high-level raid content, new spells and updated alternate advancement abilities.

EverQuest Seeds of Destruction Feature Set:

• Mercenaries: Player-controlled NPCs are now available and will not only scale to the appropriate level but also think and act for themselves with limited player guidance. Designed for extra support or extra muscle in PvE encounters, mercenary archetypes include a variety of classes from all playable races.

• Level Cap Increase: Players can now achieve level 85 with new high-level item sets, new alternate advancement ability lines and new spells.

• 20 New Zones: Experience reimagined classic content and brand-new realms for adventurers to explore, including the eerie wasteland of the Void, the Battle of Rathe on the Plane of Earth and the ultimate Heart of Darkness in the Plane of Discord.

• Access to All Previous Content: Includes all features and content from the 14 previous expansion packs.

• Legends of Norrath: Includes strategic online trading card game, digital starter deck, booster pack and loot item.

For more expansion information from EverQuest Seeds of Destruction and a free trial of EverQuest, visit www.everquest.com.