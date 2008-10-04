Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Fable II CE Cut Even Further

So the Fable II Collectors Edition box set has been trimmed a little, losing the five printed fate cards, the Hobbe figure, and..oh yes, the box. Still, we still get a bonus DVD with developer diaries and the full game soundtrack, right? Perhaps not. Frequent Kotaku contributor and all-around nice lady Lesley Smith passes on this email from UK retailer Game regarding even further cuts to the decreasingly collectible edition.

We have recently contacted you regarding a marketwide problem with the Fable II Collectors Edition. We have since been informed by Microsoft that there has been a further complication.

They have advised us that the developer diary and soundtrack are no longer going to be available on the bonus DVD.

Let's just hope that they don't decide to cut the actual game from the CE before the title ships next month. Hit the jump for the full email.

Dear Customer,

We have recently contacted you regarding a marketwide problem with the Fable
II Collectors Edition. We have since been informed by Microsoft that there
has been a further complication.

They have advised us that the developer diary and soundtrack are no longer
going to be available on the bonus DVD.

We are very disappointed and would like to reassure you that your Collectors
Edition will still include:

Bonus DVD with new 'Making-of' Feature.
Bonus in-game content (requires Xbox LIVER) including:
. The Hall of the Dead Dungeon
. The Wreckager Legendary Cutlass Weapon
. Spartan armour and energy sword

Also because you have ordered from GAME.co.uk you will have already received
your code to download the Fable II Xbox Live Pub Games. If you have not
received this yet have no fear as they are being emailed out every Friday
afternoon, fear not! They are being emailed out every Friday afternoon.

Please accept our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Kind regards,
Customer Services
GAME.co.uk

Comments

  • Allen Guest

    "...requires Xbox LIVER"

    That's one steep requirement.

    0
  • AJ Guest

    Oh so very dark about this, it's gone from my most anticipated CE this year to a complete joke. The Viking: Battle For Asgard preorder swag was better than this!

    I must phone JB HiFi and see where my goddamn preorder code is too.

    0
  • lewis Guest

    is it possible to get the bonus content without the CE, with microsoft points or something?

    0
  • This' Crazed Guest

    So, I herd u liek Mudkipz

    0
  • So basically it sucks Guest

    Why would anyone pay the extra money to get this?

    0

