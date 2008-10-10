Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Fable II Coop Patch Getting Once Over By Msoft, Molyneux 'Super, Super Hopeful'

Talking with Lionhead Studios head and Fable II designer Peer Molyneux today, he reaffirmed that the cooperative play patch for Fable II is still looking good for a day one release.

"It's still not 100 percent at the moment. It's in certification. They are checking to make sure everything is OK," Molyneux said. "We have never had anything fail certification before so that's a good sign.

"I'm super, super hopeful. That was our plan to make it a day one patch."

But why wasn't the much talked about cooperative play able to make the retail disk? Molyneux explains that the issue was in the way multiplayer was so tied to the single player experience.

"The problem is when you are dealing with multiplayer very often, and especially this was the case with Fable, the whole of the single player experience has to work perfectly," he said. "Because if you link two single player experiences up and anything goes wrong than the games just fall out of sync."

"That's why you need this extra bit of time because you need to finish the whole of the game. This is actually something we did on the PC for years. You always did a patch, so it was very accepted that you went back home and you loaded the game up and it was patched."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles