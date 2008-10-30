Fable II LE Code Solution Live - Microsoft Is Watching

Some purchasers of the Fable II Limited Edition last week were surprised to find the promised DLC codes absent from their packages. Now Microsoft has set up a system to get the codes out to LE owners, which can be found here, but be warned - Microsoft is keeping an eye out for those trying to scam the system by requesting codes without having purchased the LE. Lionhead community manager Sam Van Tilburgh

We are incredibly sorry and apologise to anyone frustrated by this process. We have been focused on ensuring that our North American LCE customers impacted by this retail issue are quickly taken care of and receive their codes in a timely manner. It was the quickest solution we could implement to address the issue. Microsoft will be monitoring submissions from users looking to abuse the system but I can't discuss what those measures specific to this solution are.

So everyone who is emailing with tips regarding free limited edition DLC for everyone might want to rethink that idea. Not sure what measures they could possibly take, but the warning certainly sounds ominous, doesn't it? Hit the jump for Sam's full response to our inquiry.