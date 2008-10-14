Faith From Mirror's Edge Fan-Designed For Asian Tastes

That's Faith, lead character of first-person-parkour game Mirror's Edge. The game is designed by Swedish dev D.I.C.E., and naturally, the character's exotic looks certainly look skewed towards Western tastes. The game, out in North America and Europe next month, is getting a Japan release in mid-December.
The language will be localised in Japanese, but not the character design. As reader Torokun points out: "There is always a huge complain from Asian gamers whenever Western developers design Asian female characters..." As Torokun continues, this is mainly because many Westerners' definition of what is considered as "Asian" beauty is very different from what Asians consider beautiful." Hit the jump for a fan-created "doctoring" of Faith if she was created specifically for the East and not the West.
This is in no way official art. Still, which do you prefer?
so Asians like big eyes... how eyeronic
i hope my comment still gets through :p
the 'asian' version doesn't appeal to me in terms of story telling, the western view(i.e. the top one gives faith more of a strong purposeful look, it makes you want to understand her story, why she is beating up that guy and for what.
the Asian version look like she is just having a tantrum, maybe the guy groped her or something, but the depth of character is lost to me, and in first person view those breasts are gonna get in the way...
when i first saw the trailer for this game i thought she could have easily been sexualized but instead she is her own person and this appealed to me because the developers were making a game that sold itself through setting, story and game-play,and from what i can tell about the story of the trailer the stronger look definitely suits it more, where as the Asian looks more like damsel in distress to me.
To Torukun, who says they were trying to make Faith explicitly beautiful in the first place...