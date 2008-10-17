Faith in Training, A New Mirror's Edge Story Trailer



How did Faith learn to do all of those batshit insane acrobatics such as dodging bullets and sliding down glass-paned skyscrapers? She didn't do it alone. In this new video we're treated to a cell shaded story element further uncovering Faith's past from Mirror's Edge. If you don't want to know anything about the game you might want to scroll down and skip this one. But if your curiosity sets in, enjoy.

The game will hit stores on PS3 and Xbox 360 November 13th.