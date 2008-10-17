Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Faith in Training, A New Mirror's Edge Story Trailer


How did Faith learn to do all of those batshit insane acrobatics such as dodging bullets and sliding down glass-paned skyscrapers? She didn't do it alone. In this new video we're treated to a cell shaded story element further uncovering Faith's past from Mirror's Edge. If you don't want to know anything about the game you might want to scroll down and skip this one. But if your curiosity sets in, enjoy.

The game will hit stores on PS3 and Xbox 360 November 13th.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles