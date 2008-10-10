Fallout 3 360 Compromised By Pre-Apocalyptic Pirates

Fallout 3 for the Xbox 360, PS3 and PC are still a good 20 days aways from release, yet owners of slightly shadier Xbox 360 systems are already getting their game on, thanks to a copy of the game now making the rounds at the more popular torrent sites on the web. Seeing as Fallout 3 just went gold, this is more than likely a leaked review copy that got into the wrong hands.

I've personally confirmed that there is indeed a file purported to be Fallout 3 on several sites I visited, all weighing in at a uniform 6.52 GB in size. I won't give site names, and I won't be downloading it to verify it's veracity, because a - I don't have enough time or patience to do so and b -

I wake up and I see THIS? This is like an early xmas gift =D Thx loder! U're the man

Game pirates are dickheads.