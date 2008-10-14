Fallout 3 - The System Requirements

Do you have a PC and a PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360? What system are you planning on buying Bethesda's Fallout 3 for? Would the PC system requirements help any? Right before the most hectic weekend in Kotaku history kicked in, Bethesda released the official system requirements for the PC version of Fallout 3, and they are relatively modest, all things considered. The minimum requirements only call for 1GB of RAM and a 2.4 GHZ Pentium 4, meaning I could very well run the game on my laptop.

Of course required and recommended are two different animals, so I think I'll stick to my desktop, which clears the 2GB of RAM and Core 2 Duo processor requirements with plenty of room to spare. Hit the jump for the full specs, including a list of supported ATI and NVIDIA graphic processing devices.