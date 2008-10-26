Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Fallout 3 Ads Make DC Metro Rider's Butt Hurt

Oh God, not this shit again. In a letter to the editor published today in The Washington Post, Joseph Anzalone of Washington says the ads for Fallout 3 displayed in D.C.'s Metro system are so disturbing they should be taken down.

"The people of our city do not need a daily reminder that Washington is a prime target for an attack. We do not need a daily reminder of what our worst fears look like."

The advertisements depict a post-apocalyptic District, with a caved-in Capitol dome, ruined Washington Monument and flags, and big mean enemy soldiers that are like scary'n stuff.

"Since any First Amendment objection would be irrelevant (the ads do not present a true viewpoint or political message and would therefore not be protected), there is no reason for these ads to be part of our daily panorama."

No, jackass, but that's not even the point. The speech is protected by a fucking advertising contract. You know why they sell ads on a public transit system? It indirectly helps keep your fares low and more trains in service when you want them. But if you want WMATA to break that contract, I'll refer you to this case. And you know why that pisses me off? Not because of your amateur Constitutional scholarship, or your whingeing that a video game frightens you and therefore should frighten others. It's because if that contract is broken, WMATA is partially federally funded, and I'm not sure that my taxes wouldn't be paying some lawyer somewhere because of your teeth-sucking know-it-all lecture on what's appropriate and where. But the bottom line, you seem to be the only one offended by this. That's not enough of a mandate.

Update: The more I think about this, the madder I get. What really pisses me off is this is an advertisement for a video game. Because someone chooses to see it as "a reminder of what our worst fears look like," doesn't make it that. It's the same culture-of-fear garbage retailed by our government to the mainstream media for the past seven years, and I'm sick and tired of it.

Ruining Our Metro Ride [Washington Post via GamePolitics]

Comments

  • wisnton Guest

    well said sir

    0
  • chakkerz Guest

    Thank you! this is a post that makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside. I'm not being sarcastic, I've just regained some faith in humanity, some glimpse i'm not the only one that is sick of all the FUD that's being thrown around, and i'm not even in the US.

    Earlier this week there was an article on Edge-Magazine about how Capcom had responded to the notion that Resident Evil 5 was racist. Some (apparently female) reader responded that it was "insensitive", the fact in question being that there are African's in Africa. African's who, within the plot of the game, might turn into zombies. Furthermore, since the central theme of the game being that you shoot zombies, you would be shooting African zombies. I SUPPOSE if they set it in South Africa we could be going after the instigator's of Apartheid so we are more sensitive (odds are that would be more insensitive though, because you'd be intentionally persecuting someone).

    Although this does not involve my tax dollars, OR one of my favorite franchises (I've never played Resident Evil besides on the DS which was a very short experience, because I failed to get enjoyment out of the controls), this is just this constant issue if insensitivity. Little Big Planet also comes to mind.

    As for Fallout 3 posters being a "daily reminder that Washington is a prime target for an attack", you ninny! America has been attacked directly ... what ... like ... once? I mean with a weapon resulting in serious deaths, in how many years? And that it happened is a tragedy, make no mistake about that, I'm not saying anyone's acts of aggression against anyone are ok or excusable. Why are weapons of mass destruction (nuclear in this case) pointed at the US? It ain't because American's play video games (possibly virtually killing non-caucasian zombies). It's because America is pointing them at others. Oh and they've been known to use them.

    **sigh** sorry i went a bit off topic. And apologies to all the American, German, Arab, Jewish and African individuals I may have caused ...

    Fact of the matter is this: We can't have poster's of rockbands, because they might have piercings or tattoos which we don't want our kids to have. We can't have pictures of Alcohol, or Tobacco brands because people might take up smoking / drinking. I've heard a complaint somewhere that we can't have ads for water (the H20 stuff, liquid at room temperature bottled by Coca Cola in this case) because people drink it cause they take Ecstasy ... i drink it cause i don't see enough Alcohol ads i guess.

    I swear on the whole public outrage is getting stupider...

    0

