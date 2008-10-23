Far Cry 2 Lands On Steam, But Only For North America

Hey, kids. Far Cry 2 is out. Ubisoft has shipped the PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game to retail stores, letting you shoot things in Africa with really excellent foliage. Valve also got in touch with us to let us know that the Steam version has hit the tubes, with one caveat: it's for the U.S., Canada and Mexico only.

Hey Ubisoft, we'd really love it if you could work out some arrangement that lets, say, Australian and Japanese Steam members have access to the game via the service. Just a polite request!