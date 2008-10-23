Far Cry 2 Lands On Steam, But Only For North America

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Hey, kids. Far Cry 2 is out. Ubisoft has shipped the PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game to retail stores, letting you shoot things in Africa with really excellent foliage. Valve also got in touch with us to let us know that the Steam version has hit the tubes, with one caveat: it's for the U.S., Canada and Mexico only.

Hey Ubisoft, we'd really love it if you could work out some arrangement that lets, say, Australian and Japanese Steam members have access to the game via the service. Just a polite request!

Comments

  • timbo1138 Guest

    I'm filled once again with a burning, firey rage. God dammit, Ubisoft. The whole point of digital distribution is to remove stupid barriers like what country you live in. YOU'RE DOING IT WRONG.

  • fudgeit Guest

    Ridiculous. When will Oz retailers realise that we are completely uninterested in paying for them to ship boxes of air across the ocean in container ships, when we could just download it and pay a reasonable price. Epic Fail.

  • greg Guest

    fyi, it looks as though far cry 2 is now available through steam for aussies! i tried purchasing it last night (friday) and it wouldn't work, but tried again this morning and it went through - downloading now (at 1MB/s :D)

  • Chrig Guest

    I'm seeing up on steam now. "GAME PACKAGE: Far Cry 2 (EU/AU)"

