Far Cry 2's Widescreen Is All Cropped Up

Seems Ubisoft's free-roaming gun safari has "done a BioShock" and fudged its widescreen, with gamers on the trusted widescreengamingforum quickly noticing that rather than render the game in true 16:9, all Far Cry 2 does is crop the top and bottom of the screen. See pic above for reference. Disappointing, Ubisoft; we buy widescreen monitors to see more of the game, not less. Hopefully they can copy 2K a second time, and get a patch out to fix this.
I got the game today and yeah the FOV on widescreen is a bit tight. Feels too zoomed in. Differently shaped screens need slightly different FOV settings to get the right feel. We are simulating vision here, and I can get motion sickness with FPS. This is why I spend lots of my hard earned on graphics cards to keep steady framerates. The claustrophobic feeling in Far Cry 2 is the same as bioshock on widescreen without the fov tweak option. Im constantly scanning around with the mouse to see where I am and theres a lot of stuff zooming around and bam, not feeling so good. I have zero frame rate issues and would like an option to adjust FOV... please?