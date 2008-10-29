Final Gears of War 2 Trailer Full of Gameplay, Explosions, Juice



This time around there's no emo soundtrack, no self reflection, no admiration of pretty flowers through sniper scopes, just pure, explosive gameplay in the launch trailer for Gears of War 2. The game looks phenomenal and after reading our hands on impressions, we can't wait to crotch-saw more Locust hordes. You'll be able to get your Lancer wielding hands on the game come Nov. 7 for Xbox 360.