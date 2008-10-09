Finally, We Can Buy Games From YouTube

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Yup, Google (who own YouTube) want some more money. They've today announced a new feature to be implemented on YouTube that will let you buy games. And proper, real games to boot. They'll be rolling out Amazon buttons underneath certain game videos. Like, you watch a Spore trailer on YouTube, and if you like the cut of its gib, you can buy it straight away. Ah, modern commerce. Gotta love it, no?

YouTube to sell music, games in revenue push [Reuters]

