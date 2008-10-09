Yup, Google (who own YouTube) want some more money. They've today announced a new feature to be implemented on YouTube that will let you buy games. And proper, real games to boot. They'll be rolling out Amazon buttons underneath certain game videos. Like, you watch a Spore trailer on YouTube, and if you like the cut of its gib, you can buy it straight away. Ah, modern commerce. Gotta love it, no?
Finally, We Can Buy Games From YouTube
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink