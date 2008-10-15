Finish It! MK vs DC To Hit US November 16th

Midway has announced that Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe will be available to buy in North America on November 16th. Euro gamers will have to wait until Nov 21st to get their fix of Superman's 'Brutality'.

On the off chance you are unaware of what to expect, MK vs DC pits the goody-two-shoes DC heroes (Superman, Batman, et al - plus a couple of villains) against the altogether more violent Mortal Kombatants in a slightly less bloody than usual Kombat tournament.

By the looks of things, the Alex Ross illustrated Kollectors Edition will be out at the same time as the vanilla flavour, which will hopefully reduce the amount of time I will be required to spell C-words with a K - at least until the next installment.

Midway press release after the jump

Kollector's Edition Revealed Including Packaging Art Hand Painted by Alex Ross, In-Pack Comic Book With Art By MK Co-Creator John Tobias

CHICAGO - October 14, 2008 - Midway Games Inc. (NYSE: MWY) is expecting Mortal Kombat® vs. DC Universe to be on store shelves and available for purchase throughout North America on November 16th, 2008, and Europe on November 21st, 2008. On those days, gamers and comic book fans can enter their favourite retail outlet and purchase the highly-anticipated pairing of some of the iconic characters from the DC Universe, like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and The Joker, battling against video game icons Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Sonya and more.

Last week Midway released the final box art along with details of the North American Kollector's Edition, which will come in special packaging and feature an exclusive removable print designed by Alex Ross, one of the world's most pre-eminent and respected comic book artists, as well as bonus video content. In addition, John Tobias, co-creator of the Mortal Kombat franchise, returns to sketch a 16-page comic book to be published by DC Comics that chronicles the shocking, universe-shattering events that lead up to the in-game story mode.

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and will be available for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft. For more information please visit www.worldscollide.com.