First Arkanoid Live! Screens Deserve Compulsory Exclamation Point

I don't know about you folks, but one of the most exciting bits of information I gleaned from McWhertor's masterful live blogging of the Microsoft presser during the Tokyo Game Show yesterday had to be the announcement of Arkanoid Live! Xbox Live Arcade is sorely lacking in block-busting goodness, and Arkanoid is the definitive block-busting experience, no matter what Atari tries to tell you. Add online multiplayer to the mix and I will be dreaming of paddle-ball destruction until the game's 2009 release. Check out these first screens of the game, and hit the jump for a fact sheet full of juicy info.

ARKANOID Live!



Fact Sheet

(October 2008)

Title: ARKANOID™ Live!

Publisher: Taito

Developer: Taito

Platform: Xbox LIVE® Arcade

Rating: RP

Availability: 2009

Price: TBD

# of Players: 1 ~ 2

Product Overview:

Arkanoid, the block-breaking masterpiece now for Xbox LIVE Arcade!

First appearing in the 1980's as a new style block-breaking game, ARKANOID, appears on Xbox LIVE Arcade having accomplished even further evolution. Enjoy Arkanoid in high-definition with beautifully choreographed background movies and background music. Loaded with 120 stages in all and colorful cooperative and versus modes.

Game Features:

As part of "TAITO's Collection Series", in which Taito's masterpiece games are remade, ARKANOID is remade with even cooler background movies and sound and loaded with colorful game modes. Within the simplistic block-breaking game element, and beyond effects incurred by items and the appearance of enemies, several kinds of new bosses appear in the final stage.

New Visuals and Music: Block-breaking is rendered cooler than ever with ARKANOID's inorganic interpretation of our world through cool background graphics and new background music.

120 Stages of Block-Breaking: Even including stages from the past ARKANOID series, compete for the high-score and/or record clear time in all 120 stages with leaderboards score.

Abundant Game Customization: Barrier Type or Player Stock Type game play? A Player 1 and Player 2 collaboration? Customise your game play for variety enjoyment.

VS Mode Play: Heat up your CPU or Local 2Player and Live Play VS play with two rules.

- Bust All Battle Mode - The player who breaks all the blocks first wins

- Bust Colour Battle Mode - The player who breaks all the colour blocks designated to them wins.

