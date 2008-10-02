First Bayonetta Footage Is Sexy

Ah, our first look at Platinum Games' Bayonetta. Because scans can only convey so much sexy. Sadly it's a sparse, brief trailer, and strangely for a Devil May Cry-kinda game, shows no combat. It does show, however, that the protagonist has one hell of a hip-shaking swagger. Curiously the GameVideos clip isn't embeddable, so hit the link below to watch.

