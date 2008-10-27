First Dragonball Movie Review: 'Not A Disaster'

Hollywood is bringing manga/anime Dragonball to the silver screen. Early peeks haven't exactly been promising, leading a general feeling that the rot has already set in. Website Ain't It Cool News was a sent a review from a reader who claims to have seen 95-100 minutes of the film, minus the credits, missing the score and lacking finished special effects. According to the reader, "Overall, I would give the movie a 6.5/10 simply because i was expecting disaster but it turned out better... I am glad it aint the disaster I thought it would be." The reader even went on to call the movie "solid." Not sure if this is a plant or not, but hit the jump for a breakdown of the movie's positives and negatives. There are spoilers.

Positives

• Action - I wasn't expecting the action scenes to be as awesome as they were. Simply put the best thing about this movie. The last action scene of Goku vs. Picollo are simply amazing... This fight scene was around 13-15 minutes long. There are other small action scenes that are fun and entertaining with slo mo but nowhere as good as the picollo vs. goku scene.

• James Marsters as Picollo was awesome. He was perfect as picollo... Oh and Picollo transforms into a light greenish colour picollo towards the end of the movie.

• Justin Chatwin as Goku. This guy surprised me a lot. I really didn't like him when they casted him as goku but he did a damn good job in the acting department and he nailed the KAMEHAMEHA line.

Negatives

• Story - Dragonball fans will be dissapointed with some of the changes they have made with stories and characters etc... High school setting for the first 22-23 minutes was so not needed but ah well typical hollywood garbage of adding bullshit like that.

• Chow Yun Fat as Master Roshi - I was dissappointed with this. I wanted the fucking perverted roshi who fucking grabs breasts and asses like in the anime but alas all of that is fucking gone. Also he acted like Mr. Kesuke Miyagi. You know what I mean. The lines he spoke were fine but I felt he was uncomfortable in the movie. Very dissappointed.

• Shenron the dragon - Ah another huge dissappointment... FUCK FUCK FUCK you fox. So ya they get all the dragonballs and the dragon appears but the dragon is hiding behind fucking clouds and you only see his shadow. The voice of the dragon was provided by none other than Christopher Sabat who provided the voice for the dragon in the american version of the anime. When the dragon spoke it was chilling but damnit it was hiding behind clouds. One can hope they will fix this but chances of that are very slim.