First Final Fantasy Versus XIII Real Time PS3 Screens

The Tokyo Game Show 2008 Final Fantasy Versus XIII trailer featured one scene rendered in the PS3 in real time. According to the game's director Tetsuya Nomura, that scene was the one where Noctis meets blonde-haired heroine Stella. The upcoming issue of Japanese game magazine Famitsu has scans of this scene. They're blurry, but worth a look. Click here, to check them out for yourself.FF Versus XIII [Wii @ Everyday]

