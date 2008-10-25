Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

First Gears 2, Resistance 2 Reviews Roll In

It's that time again! The time of the year for the big games to hit the shelves, and for the big mags and websites to fall over themselves handing out 9s and 10s in response. Gears of War 2 and Resistance 2 are two (2?) of the first to turn up, and whaddya know, the reviews are both from the official mags of the respective consoles. The UK's Official Xbox Magazine has given Gears 2 9/10, while Britain's Official PlayStation Magazine has given Resistance 2 a 9/10. Which is a shame! As someone who tracks review scores as a sport in of itself, rather than a purchasing guide, I was hoping to see one of them have a little more fun with it, hand out a 10 or an 8, just for shits and giggles. Ah well. Guess we'll have to wait for the non-exclusive reviews to trickle in for those.

  • DavePeacock Guest

    First "impartial" review in from IGN gives resistance 9.5

    Over to you GOW2

