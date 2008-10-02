First Half of 2008 Hardware/Software Sales Data

Enterbrain, the company behind Japanese publisher Famitsu, has released hardware and software sales data for Japan during the first half of fiscal 2008. According to Famitsu, sales data was collected between March 31, 2008 and September 28, 2008. Both hardware and software sales are down when compared to the same term last year. What's more, the PSP was the biggest hardware seller during the first half of fiscal 2008, outselling the Nintendo DS and the Nintendo Wii. Hit the jump for the full hardware and software sales rundown.
• Hardware:
Nintendo DS (DS and DS Lite)
First half of the year: 1,314,919
Total units sold: 23,484,680
PSP (PSP-1000 and PSP-2000)
First half of the year: 1,583,731
Total units sold: 10,157,757
Wii
First half of the year: 1,105,174
Total units sold: 6,800,753
PLAYSTATION 3
First half of the year: 352,457
Total units sold: 2,361,949
Xbox 360
First half of the year: 138,740
Total units sold: 741,298
•Software
Mario Kart Wii
First half of the year: 1,744,387
Total units sold: 1,744,387
Monster Hunter Portable 2ndG
First half of the year: 1,602,386
Total units sold: 2,425,651
Pokémon Platinum
First half of the year: 1,481,725
Total units sold: 1,481,725
Dragon Quest V
First half of the year: 1,152,229
Total units sold: 1,152,229
Wii Fit
First half of the year: 845,238
Total units sold: 2,607,431
エンターブレインが2008年度上半期ゲーム市場の速報データを発表—-ハードの販売台数はPSPがトップ [Famitsu]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink