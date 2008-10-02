Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

First Half of 2008 Hardware/Software Sales Data

Enterbrain, the company behind Japanese publisher Famitsu, has released hardware and software sales data for Japan during the first half of fiscal 2008. According to Famitsu, sales data was collected between March 31, 2008 and September 28, 2008. Both hardware and software sales are down when compared to the same term last year. What's more, the PSP was the biggest hardware seller during the first half of fiscal 2008, outselling the Nintendo DS and the Nintendo Wii. Hit the jump for the full hardware and software sales rundown.

• Hardware:
Nintendo DS (DS and DS Lite)
First half of the year: 1,314,919
Total units sold: 23,484,680

PSP (PSP-1000 and PSP-2000)
First half of the year: 1,583,731
Total units sold: 10,157,757

Wii
First half of the year: 1,105,174
Total units sold: 6,800,753

PLAYSTATION 3
First half of the year: 352,457
Total units sold: 2,361,949

Xbox 360
First half of the year: 138,740
Total units sold: 741,298

•Software
Mario Kart Wii
First half of the year: 1,744,387
Total units sold: 1,744,387

Monster Hunter Portable 2ndG
First half of the year: 1,602,386
Total units sold: 2,425,651

Pokémon Platinum
First half of the year: 1,481,725
Total units sold: 1,481,725

Dragon Quest V
First half of the year: 1,152,229
Total units sold: 1,152,229

Wii Fit
First half of the year: 845,238
Total units sold: 2,607,431

エンターブレインが2008年度上半期ゲーム市場の速報データを発表—-ハードの販売台数はPSPがトップ [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles