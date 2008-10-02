First Half of 2008 Hardware/Software Sales Data

Enterbrain, the company behind Japanese publisher Famitsu, has released hardware and software sales data for Japan during the first half of fiscal 2008. According to Famitsu, sales data was collected between March 31, 2008 and September 28, 2008. Both hardware and software sales are down when compared to the same term last year. What's more, the PSP was the biggest hardware seller during the first half of fiscal 2008, outselling the Nintendo DS and the Nintendo Wii. Hit the jump for the full hardware and software sales rundown.

• Hardware:

Nintendo DS (DS and DS Lite)

First half of the year: 1,314,919

Total units sold: 23,484,680

PSP (PSP-1000 and PSP-2000)

First half of the year: 1,583,731

Total units sold: 10,157,757

Wii

First half of the year: 1,105,174

Total units sold: 6,800,753

PLAYSTATION 3

First half of the year: 352,457

Total units sold: 2,361,949

Xbox 360

First half of the year: 138,740

Total units sold: 741,298

•Software

Mario Kart Wii

First half of the year: 1,744,387

Total units sold: 1,744,387

Monster Hunter Portable 2ndG

First half of the year: 1,602,386

Total units sold: 2,425,651

Pokémon Platinum

First half of the year: 1,481,725

Total units sold: 1,481,725

Dragon Quest V

First half of the year: 1,152,229

Total units sold: 1,152,229

Wii Fit

First half of the year: 845,238

Total units sold: 2,607,431

