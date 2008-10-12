First Look At Castlevania Now-Gen Is Shorter Than This Headline

Moisten those eyeballs, kids. Give 'em a good soak, because blinking during the Castlevania Tokyo Game Show trailer is not recommended. You'll miss half! Formally announced by Konami and Koji "Mr. Castlevania" Igarashi at TGS 2008, all we know about the title is that it'll be appearing on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Castles will likely be involved, but we're checking with Konami for confirmation.