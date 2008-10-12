First Look At Castlevania Now-Gen Is Shorter Than This Headline

Moisten those eyeballs, kids. Give 'em a good soak, because blinking during the Castlevania Tokyo Game Show trailer is not recommended. You'll miss half! Formally announced by Konami and Koji "Mr. Castlevania" Igarashi at TGS 2008, all we know about the title is that it'll be appearing on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Castles will likely be involved, but we're checking with Konami for confirmation.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink