Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

First Look At Castlevania Now-Gen Is Shorter Than This Headline

Moisten those eyeballs, kids. Give 'em a good soak, because blinking during the Castlevania Tokyo Game Show trailer is not recommended. You'll miss half! Formally announced by Konami and Koji "Mr. Castlevania" Igarashi at TGS 2008, all we know about the title is that it'll be appearing on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Castles will likely be involved, but we're checking with Konami for confirmation.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles