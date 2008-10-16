First Look At Final Fantasy Agito XIII Battle Screen

Japanese magazine Shonen Jump has a first look at the battle screen for PSP title Final Fantasy Agito XIII. Co-op multi-player play seems like a nice draw here. The game hasn't yet been dated, so don't go holding your breath quite yet. You might pass out.
