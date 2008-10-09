First Look At Final Fantasy CC (The One You Can Play On DS AND Wii)

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Remember that weird, weird stuff about a Final Fantasy game that would be playable on both Wii AND DS? Here's the details. The game - Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time - will be using something called the Pollux Engine, which just like the label says, allows for cross-platform play. That means people can play together across both systems: you on a DS, a buddy on the Wii. It works by basically porting the DS game to the Wii, re-arranging the screens from top-to-bottom to left-to-right (and adding in an XBLA-style border to boot). Why, then, you'd want to play it on Wii is anyone's guess, but everyone's been asking for bettter Wii/DS connectivity, so here you go.

Famitsu [via [email protected]]

