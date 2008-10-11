First Look At Street Fighter: Legend of Chun-Li Movie Poster

She's turned her brown eyes blue. The first Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li promo pic of actress Kristin Kreuk featured her brown puppy dog eyes (and dirty nose!), but the first official movie poster shows off pale blue eyes. This poster was designed especially for the Tokyo Game Show and dates the movie as simply 2009.
Hit the jump for a first look at the poster and her buns. Her hairy buns.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink