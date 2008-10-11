Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

First Look At Street Fighter: Legend of Chun-Li Movie Poster

She's turned her brown eyes blue. The first Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li promo pic of actress Kristin Kreuk featured her brown puppy dog eyes (and dirty nose!), but the first official movie poster shows off pale blue eyes. This poster was designed especially for the Tokyo Game Show and dates the movie as simply 2009.

Hit the jump for a first look at the poster and her buns. Her hairy buns.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles