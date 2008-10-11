First Public Day of TGS: Shaky Cam Run Through

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Earlier this week I took a leisurely stroll through the halls of Tokyo Game Show videoing the goings-on of booths, their babes and the people who love them. Today it wasn't so leisurely. The mass of attendees tore through the hall shaking the will of smiling booth companions who still, despite the hardships, managed to keep those smile from going upside down. I wouldn't suggest watching if you weren't a fan of Cloverfield... or getting immensely motion sick.

