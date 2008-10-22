First Screen, Details On Dexter: The Video Game

Mark Ecko Productions and Showtime have given us our first look at the first game based on Showtime's Dexter — which is in turn based on the book series by author Jeff Lindsay — and, well, it's the iPhone version. Sorry if we got your hopes up, but it may make anticipation for the console versions that much higher.

Dexter, in development at Icarus Studios, is "'investigative' in style," a game in which "the player will analyse crime scenes, uncover evidence, and choose which brand of justice best suits the situation: the courts or the 'Dark Passenger.'" Think we're going to go with "Dark Passenger" by default. Wonder if there's a default setting for that.