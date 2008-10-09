First Tekken 6 Multi-Platform Screens

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

You've heard about Tekken 6 coming to Xbox 360 during the TGS keynote from Microsoft's John Schappert. The PS3/Xbox 360 game will feature the Bloodline Rebellion update that recently went live in Japanese arcades, which introduces two new characters, Alisa Boskonovich and Lars Alexanderson. It's the first time a Tekken title has appeared on the Xbox 360. The game will be out in Japan fall 2009. Click through the gallery below.

バンダイナムコ、舞台は次世代機へPS3/Xbox 360「鉄拳6（仮称）」2009秋発売!! [Game Watch]

Comments

  • VinTheDean Guest

    Great. Another PS3 game ruined/hampered/limited by the Xbox360.

    0

