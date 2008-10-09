First Tekken 6 Multi-Platform Screens

You've heard about Tekken 6 coming to Xbox 360 during the TGS keynote from Microsoft's John Schappert. The PS3/Xbox 360 game will feature the Bloodline Rebellion update that recently went live in Japanese arcades, which introduces two new characters, Alisa Boskonovich and Lars Alexanderson. It's the first time a Tekken title has appeared on the Xbox 360. The game will be out in Japan fall 2009. Click through the gallery below.



