First Uncharted Movie Details

our own Mr. Hollywood, John Gaudiosi, ran an excellent feature this morning on the Avrads, and their plans to start making video game movies that don't suck. Avrad gives the first details on the Uncharted movie project, which until now had only been hinted at.

When it comes to the big screen adventure, Arad said the plan is to mix things up a little bit. In the game, the action moves very quickly to the island, but the film will open things up a bit and add some depth before the island adventure.

So, more talking, more sexual tension, less gunplay. Avrad also stresses that Nathan Drake is not just another Indiana Jones clone, saying "Indiana Jones was always a good guy and he relentlessly did the right thing. Drake is a guy who's being hauled over to virtue throughout the game". The story should at least make for a half-decent popcorn flick, but wasn't the main appeal of the game the fact it already felt like a movie?

