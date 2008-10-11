Flash Gear Solid - Think Inside The Box

Fans of Metal Gear Solid (and in particular the VR Missions expansion from the PS1 days) who are sitting around bored at work might like to check out this fan tribute - Flash Gear Solid.
This VR Missions tribute sees the protagonist encased in a cardboard box (don't ask) trying to negotiate a VR environment and take out selected targets.
Complete all the missions and you may discover exactly what is going on with the box.
Flash Gear Solid VR: The NIKITA Missions[MochiAds via Papervision blog]
