Flashback Map Pack Side-by-Side Comparison

Pwn or Die put up a pretty cool comparison of the five maps in Gears of War that will be available for download in Gears of War 2 (if you buy it brand new and get the code.) The bleakness and near-monochromatic presentation is repeated, just in a different tone on the colour palette. The difference is more in the level of detail — both addition to and addition-by-subtraction from the original maps. If you're looking to have a raging debate about the lack of colour in a game, I don't think that's the point here. But it is a slick look at some familiar territory reshot for a bigger and badder game. Pwn or Die looks at all five: Tyro Station, Canals, Subway, Gridlock and Mansion.

