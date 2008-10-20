Flashback Map Pack Side-by-Side Comparison

Pwn or Die put up a pretty cool comparison of the five maps in Gears of War that will be available for download in Gears of War 2 (if you buy it brand new and get the code.) The bleakness and near-monochromatic presentation is repeated, just in a different tone on the colour palette. The difference is more in the level of detail — both addition to and addition-by-subtraction from the original maps. If you're looking to have a raging debate about the lack of colour in a game, I don't think that's the point here. But it is a slick look at some familiar territory reshot for a bigger and badder game. Pwn or Die looks at all five: Tyro Station, Canals, Subway, Gridlock and Mansion.
Gears of War 1 and 2 Flashback Map Pack Screenshot Comparison and Impressions [Pwn or Die]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink