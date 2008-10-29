Football Manager Gets Strawberry and Vanilla Demos

Sports Interactive's Football Manager 2009 has gone gold, hurrah. To ramp up the launch, SI and SEGA Europe are planning to release not one, not three but two demos.

The 'Strawberry' demo will be released at midnight on Sunday 2nd November and will be available to download (PC Only) via Steam. It will feature clubs from across Europe and will come with player portraits and club insignia.

The 'Vanilla' demo is a stripped-down edition featuring just English and Scottish clubs, with no player photos or badges to reduce the download size. It too will go live on Sunday and will for some reason be downloadable (PC & Mac) via UK Sunday tabloid the News Of The World. Both demos will allow for half a season's worth of gameplay.

FOOTBALL MANAGER™ 2009 GOES GOLD:

DEMO SET FOR RELEASE ON 2ND NOVEMBER

Sports Interactive & SEGA Europe Ltd. today can announce that Football Manager 2009 for PC and Apple Macintosh has gone gold. The demo for the PC and MAC is also set for release later this week from the early hours of Sunday 2nd November.

There will be two different versions of the demo available for PC and MAC, a 'strawberry' and 'vanilla' version, with both providing half a season of gameplay. The saved games from the demo will be compatible with the full release of the game.

The strawberry version of the demo includes player pictures and club badges, with quickstarts for the world's biggest leagues, giving players a chance to try out their skills in leagues from multiple countries. This version of the demo will also include all language translations for the game. The strawberry demo will be available to download from midnight on Sunday 2nd November from Steam (PC only) at http://store.steampowered.com and via www.sigames.com as a torrent or direct download, with bandwidth for the direct download provided by GameShadow.

The vanilla version of the demo is English language only, and features the English and Scottish leagues, with no player photos or club badges in order to reduce the size of the download. The vanilla demo is being released exclusively from midnight on Sunday 2nd November via the News Of The World website at (www.newsoftheworld.co.uk).

The hardware requirements for the Football Manager 2009 demo and the full release are as follows:

For PC

OS: Windows XP or Vista

Processor: XP: 1.4GHz or Faster / Vista: 2.0GHz or Faster

Supported Processors: Intel Pentium 4, Intel Core, AMD Athlon

Memory: XP: 512MB RAM / Vista: 1.0GB RAM

Hard Drive Space: 2GB

DVD-Drive: 4x Speed

Video Card: 128MB *Supported Chipsets (see below)

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible

Directx: Version 9.0c (included)

LAN: TCP/IP compliant

Input: Keyboard, Mouse

*Supported Chipsets - Nvidia FX 5900 Ultra or greater; ATI Radeon 9800 or greater; Intel 82915G/82910GL or greater.

Earlier cards may only display 2D Match Viewer Mode and are not supported. Laptop versions of these chipsets may work but are not supported.

For MAC

Intel Processor, OS X 10.5.5, NVIDIA GeForce 7300 / ATI X1600 Radeon, 1GB System RAM

Football Manager 2009 for PC and Apple Macintosh, and Football Manager™ Handheld 2009 for Sony PSP are both set for release on November 14th