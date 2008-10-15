Forgotten Worlds, Shining Force Gear Trademarks Appear

Here's a big list of recent Japanese trademark applications from Square Enix, Sega, Capcom, AQ Interactive and Bandai. Capcom's registering (or we guess, re-registering) Forgotten Worlds should make many quite happy along with SEGA's Shining Force Gear and Namco Bandai's Solvalou. Hit the jump for the full list of trademarks.

スクエニ (Square Enix)

商願2008-069267 ＰＯＬＬＵＸＥＮＧＩＮＥ

商願2008-071359 ＢＬＯＯＤＯＦＢＡＨＡＭＵＴ

セガ (Sega)

商願2008-069004 でこぼこモータース (Bumpy Motors)

商願2008-069693 §ＧＡＬｉＬＥＯ＼ＦＡＣＴＯＲＹ＼ガリレオファクトリー

商願2008-069925 ＢＲＩＣＫＢＬＯＣＫＣＬＯＣＫ

商願2008-070753 シャイニングフォースギア＼ＳＨＩＮＩＮＧＦＯＲＣＥＧＥＡＲ

商願2008-071456 ＳＯＦＴＤＡＲＴＳ＼ＪＡＰＡＮＴＯＵＲＮＡＭＥＮＴ

商願2008-071457 天空盤 (Tenkuu ban)

商願2008-071458 ＴｏｕｃｈＬｉｖｅ

カプコン (Capcom)

商願2008-066875 Ｄｏｋａ！Ｄｏｋａ！我天丸 (Gatenmaru)＼ドカ！ドカ！がてんまる

商願2008-067096 ＦＯＲＧＯＴＴＥＮＷＯＲＬＤＳ

商願2008-067604 ノイズ改造ギア (Noise Modding Gear)

ＡＱインタラクティブ (AQ Interactive)

商願2008-070443 ＣＵＢＥｍＡＬＬ

バンナム (Bandai)

商願2008-064789 ソルバルウ＼ＳＯＬＶＡＬＯＵ

商願2008-065881 ＵＬＴＩＭＡＴＥＤＥＳＴＲＵＣＴＩＯＮＭＡＣＨＩＮＥＧＵＮＧＡＭＥ

商願2008-065882 大量破壊マシンガンゲーム (Ultimate Destruction Machine Gun Game)

商願2008-065883 踊る！！シロクマ＆パンダ (Dance!! Polar Bear & Panda)

商願2008-067593 昼ドラ (Noon Drama)

商願2008-067594 レディコミ (Lady Comi — possibly short for Lady's Comics)

商願2008-067595 品格アップ術 (Dignity Up Technique)

商願2008-069372 §ＰＲＯＪＥＣＴ∞ｉＭ＠Ｓ∞ＩＮＴＥＲＭＥＤＩＡＡＲＴＩＳＴＳＡＮＤＳＰＥＣＩＡＬＩＳＴＳ

商願2008-070177 遠山式立体表示研究所 (Research Lab of Tohyama-Shiki)

商願2008-070180 ファミリービーチ (Family Beach)

The parenthesis and localised titles are ours.

