Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Former GDC Director Lands At EA Partners

Oh God... they got Jamil, too! Jamil Moledina, the former director of the Game Developers Conference and executive producer of the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards, has been absorbed into the EA collective. Moledina left his previous position in August to pursue "other interests."

Moledina's new gig at EA Partners will see him "seek out breakthrough games and provide their developers with a selection of seasoned practical and business capabilities to help them realise their dreams." The EA Partners program is responsible for releases such as Rock Band, The Orange Box, Crysis and Rage. Not a bad job if you can get it, we think.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles