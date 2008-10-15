Former GDC Director Lands At EA Partners

Oh God... they got Jamil, too! Jamil Moledina, the former director of the Game Developers Conference and executive producer of the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards, has been absorbed into the EA collective. Moledina left his previous position in August to pursue "other interests."

Moledina's new gig at EA Partners will see him "seek out breakthrough games and provide their developers with a selection of seasoned practical and business capabilities to help them realise their dreams." The EA Partners program is responsible for releases such as Rock Band, The Orange Box, Crysis and Rage. Not a bad job if you can get it, we think.