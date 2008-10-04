The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Free Day-One DLC For Gears 2

Are ten multiplayer maps in Gears of War 2 not good enough for you? How about fifteen? Epic Games is packing a special treat into every retail Copy of Gears 2 - a coupon redeemable via Xbox Live good that allows players to download five additional maps for the game, each one a slightly more polished version of a map from the first game. The Flashback Map Pack includes newer versions of Canals, Gridlock, Mansion, Subway, and Tyro Station, and will only be available to folks who purchase the game new, making buying a used copy a bit less attractive.

Epic has also revealed to the folks at GamePro that people who attend midnight launch events around the country will also be able to snag a code for a gold-plated Hammerburst assault rifle, the perfect companion to the gold-plated Lancer that comes with the special edition.


Gears of War 2 getting free day-one DLC, gold Hammerburst [GamePro]

  • purplesfinx @Lord Adam\PurpleSfinx

    So I can't take the game to a friend's house and play all the maps?

    ...Wow. Glad I didn't preorder yet.

    0

