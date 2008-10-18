Full Oasis Album Coming To Guitar Hero World Tour

English rock band Oasis is gearing up for a large presence in Activision's Guitar Hero World Tour. Not only is "some Might Say" from their 1995 album (What's the Story) Morning Glory? shipping on the disc, three tracks from the band's latest album Dig Out Your Soul will be available for download on November 6th for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The Oasis Track Pack will contain "Bag it Up", "Waiting for the Rapture", and the hit single "The Shock of the Lightning", with each track of course available for single purchase as well. Then come 2009 the entire album will be available for purchase.
I haven't really kept track of Oasis since the early days, but I'm sure this is a good thing for those fans still aware that they are putting out music. Just remember to pause the game before the fistfights break out.
Oasis Joins Forces With Guitar Hero® World Tour to Bring New Album, Dig Out Your Soul, as Downloadable Content
'Bag it Up,' 'Waiting for the Rapture' and Hit Single 'The Shock of the Lightning' to arrive in November; Full Album Available in 2009
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct 17, 2008: Gamers looking to shred, drum and wail away to the new sounds of beloved, multi-platinum UK rock band, Oasis, need not wait much longer as music from the band's critically acclaimed Dig Out Your Soul album will soon be available for download in Activision Publishing, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: ATVI) Guitar Hero® World Tour.
Featuring "Bag it Up," "Waiting for the Rapture" and the hit first single "The Shock of the Lightning" from the band's seventh studio album, the Oasis Track Pack will be available on November 6th for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. In addition, the three tracks will be released as single downloadable songs for both the Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION 3. The Dig Out Your Soul album, in its entirety or via individual singles, will be available for download in 2009.
When the house lights go down on October 26th, a new generation of guitarists, drummers and fearless frontmen will come together and rock with Guitar Hero World Tour. The latest installment in the #1 best-selling video game franchise of 2007, Guitar Hero World Tour transforms music gaming by expanding Guitar Hero's signature guitar gameplay into a cooperative band experience that combines the most advanced wireless controllers with new revolutionary online* and offline gameplay modes including Band Career and 8-player "Battle of the Bands," which allows two full bands to compete head-to-head online for the first time ever. The game features a slick newly redesigned guitar controller, drum kit controller and a microphone, as well as an innovative Music Studio music creator that lets players compose, record, edit and share their own rock 'n' roll anthems. Music creators will also be able to share their recordings with their friends online through GHTunes(SM) where other gamers can download and play an endless supply of unique creations.
Guitar Hero World Tour is being developed by Neversoft Entertainment for the Xbox 360 video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION3 computer entertainment system. The Wii version is being developed by Vicarious Visions. The PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system version is being developed by Budcat. The game is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB. For more information on Guitar Hero World Tour, please visit http://worldtour.guitarhero.com/.
