Full Oasis Album Coming To Guitar Hero World Tour

English rock band Oasis is gearing up for a large presence in Activision's Guitar Hero World Tour. Not only is "some Might Say" from their 1995 album (What's the Story) Morning Glory? shipping on the disc, three tracks from the band's latest album Dig Out Your Soul will be available for download on November 6th for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The Oasis Track Pack will contain "Bag it Up", "Waiting for the Rapture", and the hit single "The Shock of the Lightning", with each track of course available for single purchase as well. Then come 2009 the entire album will be available for purchase.

I haven't really kept track of Oasis since the early days, but I'm sure this is a good thing for those fans still aware that they are putting out music. Just remember to pause the game before the fistfights break out.