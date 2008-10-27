Fun Ways to Torture Your Pets: Katamari Damacy Costume

Have a dog that embarrasses easily? Still looking for a way to humiliate them this Halloween? This Katamari Damacy Prince costume may be just the ticket. I wish my dog were smaller, because I'd totally be ordering her one — and she thinks the height of humiliation is being forced to wear her light up, blinking reindeer horns during the Christmas season (little does she know what smaller dogs get forced to wear!). At a mere $US30 for a custom-made outfit, it's certainly more reasonably priced than a lot of niche gamer gear — and oh-so-cute! The Etsy seller also has a few wee Nintendo controller necklaces for sale if you don't have a canine gracing your daily life.

Halloween - Small Dog Costume - Katamari Damacy Style - Katamari Prince [Etsy via Wonderland]