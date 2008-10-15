Fuzzyeyes' Edge of Twilight Hands On at TGS

Australian developer Fuzzyeyes took their upcoming steampunk action adventure title Edge of Twilight to Tokyo Game Show, and the team at Destructoid have delivered a detailed write up of their hands on impressions. Always keen to shed light on the creations of local developers, so I thought we should link it up. Some interesting mechanics in there, particularly a day/night system that changes the way the lead character plays. The game is expected next year, and for first impressions this preview has convinced me to keep an ear out for more updates.

TGS 08: First Jimpressions of Edge of Twilight [Destructoid]