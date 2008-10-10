Galcon - The First Must-Have iPhone Game?

The iPhone as the ultimate portable gaming platform - discuss.

There have been a few minor gems since the iPhone 3G arrived and Steve Jobs made his bold claim, but the Boing Boing Gadgets crew seem rather taken with action/strategy title Galcon.

The game is a conversion of the desktop title for Windows, OSX and Linux and offers fast-paced Risk-like gameplay with an emphasis on short-burst battles - just the thing for a quick bus journey but with solid enough strategy element to keep you coming back.

The game costs just $US5 (compared to $US20 for the desktop incarnation) and there is a 'Lite' version available as a free demo through the App Store.

A few hours with Galcon, the first killer game for iPhone [BB Gadgets]