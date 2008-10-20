Game Over - Art of the Gamer Generation

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Giant Robot specialises in "Asian American Pop Culture & Beyond," which means that this is the store to go to to score obscure figurines, bizarre stationary and the ultimate Hello Kitty accessories. This month, Giant Robot is also the place to go for video game art.

Starting on October 11 and running all the way through October 29, the Game Over art show will be on display at Giant Robot in San Francisco - featuring such artists as Brian Ralph, Ben King, Ako Castuera and Aiyana Udesen.

If you don't know who any of those people are, don't feel bad. Just trust me when I say they're artists and that they love video games. Don't believe me? Check out some of the pieces after the jump. (Scans courtesy of Luke Martinez, Giant Robot Manager and champion of Game Over's success.)

You can see (and buy) more pieces from the show here.

