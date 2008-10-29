GAMEJAM: Pitch Game Ideas At AFTRS This Weekend

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

gamejam.jpgStill unsure about the AFTRS game courses? Don't have the time, the inclination, or the talent (oh snap!) to join a graduate course next year, but have what you think is a great idea for an original game? AFTRS is running GAMEJAM this Saturday, an event where anyone can come along and get 2-3 minutes to pitch game ideas to a panel of experts and do some rapid workshop work on their ideas, with prizes for the best idea of the day. A great line up of ten minute talks, with open slots for anyone to pitch their own talk. Sounds like a fantastic day for anyone who wants to explore fresh ideas in the Australian game development space. It's all happening 10.00am to 4.00pm this Saturday, November 1, at AFTRS. And did I mention it is FREE? Great value at twice the price. Lots more details at the official site.

GAMEJAM [AFTRS page]

