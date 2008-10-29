GAMEJAM: Pitch Game Ideas At AFTRS This Weekend

Still unsure about the AFTRS game courses? Don't have the time, the inclination, or the talent (oh snap!) to join a graduate course next year, but have what you think is a great idea for an original game? AFTRS is running GAMEJAM this Saturday, an event where anyone can come along and get 2-3 minutes to pitch game ideas to a panel of experts and do some rapid workshop work on their ideas, with prizes for the best idea of the day. A great line up of ten minute talks, with open slots for anyone to pitch their own talk. Sounds like a fantastic day for anyone who wants to explore fresh ideas in the Australian game development space. It's all happening 10.00am to 4.00pm this Saturday, November 1, at AFTRS. And did I mention it is FREE? Great value at twice the price. Lots more details at the official site.

GAMEJAM [AFTRS page]