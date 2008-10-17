Gamers, Gabe Newell Thinks You Are Smart

Some game publishers don't give gamers enough credit. They try to pull the wool over our eyes like we're a bunch of dummies. We're not dummies! Gamers are smart, damn smart. Just ask Valve's Gabe Newell:
It seems by and large that gamers are incredibly smart; the average gamer seems to know more about what makes a good game than the average person at a publisher.
When Gabe Newell's right, Gabe Newell's right.
Gabe Newell: Gamers Smarter Than Publishers [Ripten via Dtoid][Pic]
