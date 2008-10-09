The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Gamers On A Hair Trigger, Claim Evil Wrong-headed Scientists

Any girl gamers reading this - move along please, nothing to see here.

The BBC is reporting some dramatic new findings in the search for the root cause of premature ejaculation. A possible genetic link has been found that could make some men more prone to the condition.

A study of 200 Dutch men found that many who shared a gene linked to low serotonin levels were, shall we say, prone to uncorking their wine before it had properly matured.

Paula Hall, a sexual psychotherapist for relationship counsellors Relate,pointed out that this may show itself in other areas of the men's lives.

"These men have very quick reflexes," said Hall, "They may be excellent at playing tennis or computer games, for example."

Thanks for that Paula.

This tip comes courtesy of reader Hugh who claims not to know how he found himself reading about this. Ok, Hugh, whatever.


Premature ejaculation gene found [BBC News - thanks a bunch, Hugh]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles