Gamers On A Hair Trigger, Claim Evil Wrong-headed Scientists

The BBC is reporting some dramatic new findings in the search for the root cause of premature ejaculation. A possible genetic link has been found that could make some men more prone to the condition.

A study of 200 Dutch men found that many who shared a gene linked to low serotonin levels were, shall we say, prone to uncorking their wine before it had properly matured.

Paula Hall, a sexual psychotherapist for relationship counsellors Relate,pointed out that this may show itself in other areas of the men's lives.

"These men have very quick reflexes," said Hall, "They may be excellent at playing tennis or computer games, for example."

Thanks for that Paula.

Premature ejaculation gene found [BBC News - thanks a bunch, Hugh]