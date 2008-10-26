Games as Simulators Jack Thompson Hasn't Even Thought Of Yet

Running with the "[game]is nothing more than a [really bad act] -simulator for kids," SomethingAwful's Forum Goons came up with about 21 real-world skill simulator concepts, as an alternative to shootin', murderin' and killin'. The entries range from the mundane to the raunchy (as most things do on SA). See! Dr. Mario and the DS can teach you how to beat the piss man and get a high paying job that involves the safety of others! (Or, just take echinacea and goldenseal and drink water like hell the weekend before). Two others on the jump, loads more at the link.





