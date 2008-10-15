Gamestation Offers World-Exclusive Gold Gears 2 Lancer Replica

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sure, people who pre-order Gears of War 2 get an exclusive in-game gold Lancer weapon to chainsaw their friends with, and folks can order a rather-expensive replica Lancer from Amazon, but only UK online retailer Gamestation offers both. They are now accepting pre-orders for the Gears of War 2 - Gold Lancer Assault Rifle, the same life-size replica of the game weapon as offered on Amazon, only this one is gold. The weapon is priced to sell at £129.99 ($317.95), and comes complete with the limited collector's edition of the game itself, which I suppose is a handy thing to have once you realise that killing people with the toy version of the weapon is extremely difficult.

They've only got a limited number of these puppies to sell, so if you're the type to spend large amounts of money of frivolous gaming extras you might want to do it quickly.

Gears of War 2 - Gold Lancer Assault Rifle (World Exclusive) [Gamestation]

